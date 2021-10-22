Looking for some Bank Holiday Sunday fun? This Temple Bar spot has got you covered

No, this isn't quite a Kanye West Sunday Service, but it sounds good all the same!

Happy Endings have chosen the perfect weekend to kick off their Sunday Service series. Their promise? Chicken, booze, and good times. Really, there's not much more we can ask for in life.

Starting the Bank Holiday Sunday, and continuing every Sunday after that, Happy Endings in Temple Bar are bringing you a good time.

There's Sunday sips, including €4.50 pints, 2 for €15 spritz, a 3 litre cocktail bucket for €40, and sangria jugs for €25! Bargain city or what?

And if you get a serious case of the nibbles, have no fear. There's also Sunday snacks, all priced at only €7 each. These include gunpowder calamari, fried halloumi, and saucy chicken selects.

Happy Endings highly recommend you book a table if you don't want to be disappointed this Sunday! You can do so HERE.

Header image via Instagram/happyendingsdublin

