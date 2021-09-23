Looking to do some Sunday shopping? Check out this Dublin vintage market!

Always nice to do a bit of retail therapy before the Sunday fear sets in...

There's something really lovely about owning something preloved. If you're sticking to Sustainable September, why not pop by Dandelion Market? They're back on this Sunday, 26th September, and there's bound to be a load of hidden gems. Due to the pandemic it's been 16 months since the last Dandelion Market, and they're coming back with a bang.

Dandelion Market is so named based on its location. It will be hosted at The Well Dublin, where the nightclub Dandelion used to stand, beside St. Stephen's Green Shopping Centre. There will be live music, food, and coffee served while you shop. The market sells everything from vinyl records, vintage clothing, jewellery, and tons more. There will be a host of local vendors selling, so come out and support them!

Dandelion Market is open on Sunday 12-5pm.

