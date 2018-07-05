What's On

A Stand-Out Contestant From This Year's 'Love Island' Is In Dublin Today

So, if you want all the extra Love Island goss from this year, you know where to go.

Love Island Logo

The nation of Ireland has been gripped about either two things this past month - The World Cup and/or Love Island.

And if you aren't interested in one or the other, please let us know what you're doing with your time... we're intrigued.

This year's Love Island has just been non-stop from the beginning and every night you tune in, you are guaranteed a shock announcement or switching of partners.

One girl who really caught the audience's attention was Hayley Hughes who had us all scratching our heads when she asked if Brexit would mean that there would be no more trees in the UK after they left the European Union...

Oh my.

Anyway, Hayley will be in the capital on Thursday to launch Virgin Media Ireland's new store at the Pavilion in Swords.

So, you defo know where to head to on Thursday from 1pm if you want to get all the extra Love Island goss.

This comes following the news that TV3 and 3e (the channel that Love Island broadcasts on) will be remained to Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Two.

As well as this, Be3 would now become Virgin Media Three. The channel will also be getting a new news bulletin at 8pm as well as a new Irish drama called 'Blood'.

Exciting times.

READ NEXT: PICS: Rumoured Dublin Love Island Addition Speaks Out Amid Speculation

We were targeted by Bloggers Unveiled last week, here's what it feels like... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

love island virgin media Hayley Hughes television Dublin Swords Swords Pavillions
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

What's On

Read More in What's On
A Stand-Out Contestant From This Year's 'Love Island' Is In Dublin Today
A Stand-Out Contestant From This Year's 'Love Island' Is In Dublin Today
Meat Lovers Will Love This Festival Taking Place Over The Weekend
Meat Lovers Will Love This Festival Taking Place Over The Weekend
Iconic Restaurant The Ivy Has Announced Its Dublin Opening Date
Iconic Restaurant The Ivy Has Announced Its Dublin Opening Date
Gym+Coffee Are Launching A Pop-Up In Dundrum This Saturday
Gym+Coffee Are Launching A Pop-Up In Dundrum This Saturday
These Stunning New Lemonades From Póg Are What Summer's About
These Stunning New Lemonades From Póg Are What Summer's About
The Jar On Wexford Street Is Putting On A 4th Of July Party Tomorrow Night
The Jar On Wexford Street Is Putting On A 4th Of July Party Tomorrow Night
The Stella Have Opened A Fab New Diner And We Got A First Peak
The Stella Have Opened A Fab New Diner And We Got A First Peak
There's Gonna Be Free Yoga Classes Every Monday In This Dublin Park
There's Gonna Be Free Yoga Classes Every Monday In This Dublin Park
Aer Lingus Is Giving Away Free Flights To The US To Celebrate 4th Of July - Here's How You Could Win
Aer Lingus Is Giving Away Free Flights To The US To Celebrate 4th Of July - Here's How You Could Win
21 Photos That Prove Yesterday Was The Best Day In The City In Years
21 Photos That Prove Yesterday Was The Best Day In The City In Years
This Dublin Nail Salon Is Doing FREE Rainbow Nail Art Today
This Dublin Nail Salon Is Doing FREE Rainbow Nail Art Today
Sick Of The Heat? Avalon Emerson Will Be Spinning The Decks At Wigwam Tonight
Sick Of The Heat? Avalon Emerson Will Be Spinning The Decks At Wigwam Tonight
IKEA About To Launch A Store At Famous City Centre Spot It Seems
News

IKEA About To Launch A Store At Famous City Centre Spot It Seems
Man Stabbed Number Of Times In Late Night Assault In Dublin
News

Man Stabbed Number Of Times In Late Night Assault In Dublin
Freshii Opening New Store In This Important Dublin Location On Thursday
News

Freshii Opening New Store In This Important Dublin Location On Thursday
PICS: Dublin Fire Brigade Has Issued A Warning About Tents Catching Fire
News

PICS: Dublin Fire Brigade Has Issued A Warning About Tents Catching Fire

The Stella Have Opened A Fab New Diner And We Got A First Peak
Food and Drink

The Stella Have Opened A Fab New Diner And We Got A First Peak
There's Gonna Be Free Yoga Classes Every Monday In This Dublin Park
Dublin

There's Gonna Be Free Yoga Classes Every Monday In This Dublin Park
Iconic Restaurant The Ivy Has Announced Its Dublin Opening Date
Food and Drink

Iconic Restaurant The Ivy Has Announced Its Dublin Opening Date
PICS: These Iconic Dublin Buildings Looked Absolutely Incredible Last Night
Dublin

PICS: These Iconic Dublin Buildings Looked Absolutely Incredible Last Night

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group