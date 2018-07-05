A Stand-Out Contestant From This Year's 'Love Island' Is In Dublin Today

So, if you want all the extra Love Island goss from this year, you know where to go.

The nation of Ireland has been gripped about either two things this past month - The World Cup and/or Love Island.

And if you aren't interested in one or the other, please let us know what you're doing with your time... we're intrigued.

This year's Love Island has just been non-stop from the beginning and every night you tune in, you are guaranteed a shock announcement or switching of partners.

One girl who really caught the audience's attention was Hayley Hughes who had us all scratching our heads when she asked if Brexit would mean that there would be no more trees in the UK after they left the European Union...

Oh my.

Anyway, Hayley will be in the capital on Thursday to launch Virgin Media Ireland's new store at the Pavilion in Swords.

So, you defo know where to head to on Thursday from 1pm if you want to get all the extra Love Island goss.

This comes following the news that TV3 and 3e (the channel that Love Island broadcasts on) will be remained to Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Two.

Don’t be shy, drop into @PavilionsSC today as we couple up with #LoveIsland’s Hayley Hughes to celebrate the opening of our brand spanking new Virgin venue 🏝️ pic.twitter.com/f6wWhvANxV — Virgin Media Ireland (@VirginMediaIE) July 5, 2018

As well as this, Be3 would now become Virgin Media Three. The channel will also be getting a new news bulletin at 8pm as well as a new Irish drama called 'Blood'.

Exciting times.

