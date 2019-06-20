‘Love Island’ Stars Among Host Of Celebs Confirmed For Dublin Charity Football Match

Any plans for Saturday August 31? Of course you don’t, it’s ages away.

When it does eventually roll around though, you find the perfect afternoon’s entertainment down at Tallaght Stadium. The home of Shamrock Rovers will be playing host to a celebrity football match which will see Calum Best and Brian McFadden captain each side.

The ‘My Tribute’ match is being arranged by the League Of Ireland club in conjunction with South Dublin County Council in order to raise funds for the Tallaght Drugs and Alcohol Task Force and UK based Charity Naco (National Association for Children of Alcoholics).

Appearing alongside Best and McFadden will be a host of other well-known names such as Love Islanders Jack Fowler, Josh Denzel and Sam Gowland.

TOWIE stars James Argent and Dan Osborne will continue the reality TV theme while flying the boxing flag will be Tony Bellew and Carl Frampton.

MC Harvey will also be appearing and organisers have promised to announce plenty more celebs in the build-up to the big match. Tickets will cost €17 per adult and €10 per child and more information can be found here.