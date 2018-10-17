What's On

It Looks Like There's Going To Be Another Huge Gig At Malahide Castle Next Summer

Could this be the best one yet?

Shutterstock 100087535

Next summer is looking like it’s gonna be a great one for gigs with George Ezra, The Cure and Lana Del Rey all announcing shows at Malahide Castle recently.

And now it looks like we can add Pearl Jam to the list after it was revealed they’re very likely to be playing there in June.

Dublin Live reported that an insider has said they’re “a dead cert” for the summer schedule.

The grunge legends are already playing a host of shows in summer 2019 as part of their European tour, with a show also confirmed at London’s O2 Arena.

The insider told Dublin Live, “The Pearl Jam gig is definitely going ahead - it's all done and dusted, planning is sorted with Fingal [County Council] - all that remains is for it to be announced.”

George Ezra is also taking to the same stage on June 21 next year as part of his European tour, in his biggest Irish show to date.

The Cure's June 8 show sold out in just two hours last week but you've still got time to snap up tickets for Lana Del Rey's June 22 show, which are still on sale.

Kiara Keane

Written By

Kiara Keane

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group. Email - kiara@lovin.com

What's On

What's On
