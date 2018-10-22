Two Huge '90s Acts Have Announced Dublin Shows And They Couldn't Be More Different

Tickets for both will be released on Friday

Growing up in the '90s, it was commonplace to enjoy an eclectic mix of all different types of music. Fans of Britpop legends such as Oasis or Blur could also enjoy a bit of the Spice Girls or All Saints. One minute you could be getting jiggy with Will Smith, the next you could tubthumping with Chumbawumba.

In keeping with the spirit of the greatest decade on record, two of its biggest acts have this morning announced upcoming shows at the Olympia Theatre in Dublin.

Firstly, Welsh rockers the Manic Street Preachers have confirmed that they will be taking to the Dame Street stage on Sunday May 12 2019.

★ Manic Street Preachers ★

May 12th :: Olympia Theatre



➢ Book your tickets this Friday 9:00am @Manics @olympiatheatre @TicketmasterIre pic.twitter.com/GIlcYpSQjV — MCD Productions (@mcd_productions) October 22, 2018

And if you can tolerate that then Gabrielle will be next as the soulstress has also booked a date for the same venue. The Out Of Reach singer will appear at the Olympia on Friday March 22.

Gabrielle has just announced a Dublin date on her Under My Skin tour on March 22nd at the Olympia Theatre! Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am via @TicketmasterIre @olympiatheatre @GabrielleUk pic.twitter.com/owsOmv8W7t — MCD Productions (@mcd_productions) October 22, 2018

Tickets for both shows will be released on Friday morning and will surely cover Christmas presents for at least two members of your family.

(header pic: @OlympiaTheatre)

