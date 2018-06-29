Food and Drink Explore Dublin What's On

Meat Lovers Will Love This Festival Taking Place Over The Weekend

Beer and fiery grub? Yes please.

Screen Shot 2018 07 05 At 10 38 11

Food, beer, fire and music - The perfect combination for a weekend full of craic.

This weekend The Open Gate Brewery will be home to Guinness X Meatopia, a festival that celebrates the hottest beer and food on the planet.

There will be a wide range of chefs from all over the world flying in for a weekend of food to excite. To wash it all down, the Guinness brewers have carefully selected tasty beer to pair with each dish.

The dream.

A post shared by Meatopia UK (@meatopiauk) on

There'll even be some interesting beers to try like Salt & Pepper beer, a Rhubarb Sour,and a Caramel Ale.

There will also be live music running over the course of the weekend to keep your toes tapping as you much away on some fiery treats, as well as some intriguing debates, discussions and stories in the Cutting Room Stage.

This event is a guaranteed winner for any foodies looking for a unique weekend event.

Tickets are on sale for €70.00 now, you can purchase them by clicking here.

See you there!

Header image: @guinness

