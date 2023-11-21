The Moving Crib is back to celebrate its 67th Christmas in Dublin

This Dublin tradition first opened in 1956.

The Moving Crib is coming to Dublin next week, making this the 67th year the tradition will be celebrated in Dublin.

It first opened in 1956, and has become a recognisable part of Dublin’s Christmas tradition and cultural heritage. Families, schools, and community groups are all welcome to experience the wonder and meaning of Christmas through this moving nativity.

Located in the city centre, the Moving Crib is easily accessible by car or public transport for those heading into Dublin for a bit of Christmas shopping.

General Manager of the Saint Martin Apostolate Darragh Murphy says this of the upcoming return of this Christmas tradition:

"The Moving Crib has been a beloved part of Christmas in Dublin for generations. We are thrilled to once again welcome families from near and far to share the story of Christmas in this unique way. Christmas is a time for community and bringing people together; The Moving Crib has been fostering that spirit of togetherness for 67 years. We invite everyone to join us once again this season to experience the wonder and joy of Christmas."

The Moving Crib opens from Tuesday November 28th and runs until Sunday January 7th in Parnell Square West, Dublin 1.

Admission is free, though any donations are appreciated to help continue this tradition for years to come.

