The Moving Crib is back to celebrate its 67th Christmas in Dublin

By Katy Thornton

November 21, 2023 at 3:34pm

Share:

This Dublin tradition first opened in 1956.

The Moving Crib is coming to Dublin next week, making this the 67th year the tradition will be celebrated in Dublin.

It first opened in 1956, and has become a recognisable part of Dublin’s Christmas tradition and cultural heritage. Families, schools, and community groups are all welcome to experience the wonder and meaning of Christmas through this moving nativity.

Located in the city centre, the Moving Crib is easily accessible by car or public transport for those heading into Dublin for a bit of Christmas shopping.

General Manager of the Saint Martin Apostolate Darragh Murphy says this of the upcoming return of this Christmas tradition:

Advertisement

"The Moving Crib has been a beloved part of Christmas in Dublin for generations. We are thrilled to once again welcome families from near and far to share the story of Christmas in this unique way. Christmas is a time for community and bringing people together; The Moving Crib has been fostering that spirit of togetherness for 67 years. We invite everyone to join us once again this season to experience the wonder and joy of Christmas."

The Moving Crib opens from Tuesday November 28th and runs until Sunday January 7th in Parnell Square West, Dublin 1.

Admission is free, though any donations are appreciated to help continue this tradition for years to come.

Header images via St Martin Apostolate

Advertisement

READ ON:

- 'It has been an incredible journey' Tallaght nightlife venue to close this weekend

- Live Animal Crib will return to Mansion House this Christmas

- Ireland’s largest Craft and Design Fair returns to the RDS next month

Advertisement
Share:

Latest articles

The top 10 greatest burgers in Dublin that you MUST try

'It has been an incredible journey' Tallaght nightlife venue to close this weekend

The top 12 pints of Guinness in Dublin

20 of the best sandwich spots in Dublin, for lunchtime and beyond

You may also love

The top 10 greatest burgers in Dublin that you MUST try

Christmas at the Castle dates and ticket info confirmed for 2023

Ireland’s largest Craft and Design Fair returns to the RDS next month

4 places to take your dog to see Santa Paws in Dublin this Christmas