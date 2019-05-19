Mundy Is Playing A Free Gig In A Dublin Park Today

د . إAEDSRر . س

If you’re looking for some free entertainment to wrap up your weekend, look no further than Harold’s Cross Park today.

The public space has been hosting the Harold’s Cross Community Festival all week and wrapping things up this afternoon will be none other than Offaly’s finest, Mundy.

The singer will take to the stage at 4pm following performances by some of the members of folk band Kila and More Than Machines, an electronic metal core band from Dublin.

Aside from the music, the whole day will feature a vintage carousel, face painting and a plant sale. Good wholesome fun of a Sunday afternoon. What more could you want?

Harold’s Cross Park is served by the 9, 16 and 49 Dublin Bus routes. More information can be found here.

