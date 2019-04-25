The Musical Version Of ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ Is Coming To The Olympia Theatre

Cast your minds back to the autumn of 2006. Darren Clarke has just won the Ryder Cup for Europe at the K Club in Kildare. Justin Timberlake was bringing SexyBack to the masses. Meanwhile, moviegoers were falling in love with the Hoover family as their Volkswagen T2 Microbus rolled its way into our hearts.

After premiering to critical acclaim at the Sundance Film Festival, Little Miss Sunshine charmed audiences with its stellar cast and uplifting soundtrack, picking up two Oscars along the way for Best Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor (Alan Arkin).

Five years after the movie’s release, a musical version hit the stage at the La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego. It has since gone on to be performed Off-Broadway and this year it’s set to come to Ireland for the first time.

The musical version of Little Miss Sunshine arrives at the Olympia Theatre between Monday August 12 and Saturday August 18 of this year, with performances each night as well as afternoon shows on the Wednesday and Saturday.

If the reviews in the below video are anything to go by, the show will have you dancing in the aisles with a big silly grin on your face.

See below, @LMissSun Little Miss Sunshine – The Musical is getting amazing reactions from audience members! The show swings by The Olympia Theatre Dublin from 12th to 17th August. Tickets onsale now via @TicketmasterIre More info: https://t.co/O2x7CmJkqu pic.twitter.com/3NHwNEnLyS — The Olympia Theatre (@olympiatheatre) April 25, 2019

More details on how to get tickets for Little Miss Sunshine can be found here.