Nature is healing - there's drag brunch happening in Dublin this weekend

Truly a sign that all is well in the world.

If you've been missing the tunes, the glamour and the pain in your cheeks from laughing that comes along with a drag show, your life is about to change for the better. Drag Brunch is back at Bow Lane this weekend, hosted by the hilarious Davina Devine and special guests.

The Sunday afternoon event promises "Bites, beats and bubbles with exquisite cabaret" and if that doesn't sound like the perfect way to spend your weekend, I don't know what does to be quite honest.

You can book your table for this Sunday Funday now via the Bow Lane website, and rest assured that all public health guidelines will be adhered to. All you need to do between now and then is rally up a group of pals, plan the perfect outfit and if you're feeling extra, make yourself a buzzy playlist for getting ready. What a time to be alive!

Header image via Instagram/Davina Devine