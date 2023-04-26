Everything you need to know about WellFest 2023

Nice to leave a festival feeling more well than when you arrived.

WellFest is back for another year of celebrating health and wellness, with everything from classes, inspirational speakers, and cooking demos to get stuck into. You can expect to see some of Ireland's leading fitness and wellness influencers, including Roz Purcell, Niamh Cullen, Blindboy, as well as international guests such as Joe Wicks and Kimberley Wilson, discussing all the things that keep us well, from physical health, to mental.

If WellFest is your kind of festival, or you're just looking to learn a little more about health and wellbeing, here's all the information you need to know for this year's event.

Saturday Highlights:

Joe Wicks will be hosting a 45 minute HIIT class to get the blood pumping, while Roz Purcell will host a The Hike Life panel discussion, going into the benefits of outdoor walking. Trisha Lewis will host a cooking class for a top notch salad that will keep you going over the summer months, and Conor Buckley and Paddy Smyth will speak on both days on the topics of ‘Resilience and Grit” and “Unconscious Bias”.

Sunday Highlights:

Podcaster Blindboy, who is taking part in the festival for the first time, will be in conversation with British psychologist, author and nutrition expert Kimberley Wilson on the topic of the relationship between nutrition and brain function on the WellMind stage. Australian personal trainer Shona Vertue will be presenting a dynamic stretch class on the Main Stage, designed to take your flexibility to the next level, while UK-based, NHS gynaecologist and vaginal health expert Dr Anita Mitra, will be hosting a Q&A on everything she wishes people knew about gynae health.

Across the weekend you'll also be able to enjoy some tunes and virgin G&Ts at the Gordon's 0.0% Lounge.

Tickets:

Day tickets cost €60pp (with a group rate of €54pp) excluding booking charges

Weekend tickets cost €€85pp (with a group rate of €76.50) excluding booking charges

Tickets are still available to purchase on the Wellfest website.

Do classes need to be prebooked?

No, and any workshops, training sessions, or talks you attend will be included in the price of your ticket. The only thing you'll need to purchase at the festival will be your food and drink.

Food & Drink:

If your favourite part of a festival is the food and drink offering, then you'll be stoked at what WellFest 2023 has.

For coffee and snacks, you'll be able to get appropriately caffeinated at vendors such as Ten10 Coffee (who also do acai bowls) as well as Coffee Bean Bros and CocoBrew.

For a more substantial meal, Saba, Camile, and Zambrero will be serving up curries, burritos, and much more, while burgers and sausages will be available from spots such as The Butchers Grill and Rockin' Burger.

Of course there'll be a load of other food spots to avail from, but you'll just have to check them out when you get to WellFest.

When:

6th & 7th May 2023, between 9:30am and 6pm

Where:

Royal Hospital Kilmainham

Parking:

There is no on-site parking at Royal Kilmainham Hospital, and as a result attendees are strongly advised to use public transport when travelling to and from the festival.

Accessibility:

WellFest is an outdoor event in the meadows of the Royal Hospital Kilmainham. Some areas are hilly and steep and could become muddy in the case of rain. One companion will be admitted free of charge per wheelchair user, visually impaired visitor or other person whose disability requires a carer. Please contact them on [email protected] to arrange this before the festival. Unisex wheelchair accessible toilets will be available at all toilet blocks across the festival.

Age Limit:

This is an over 18s event, however children under the age of 12 can attend if accompanied by an adult and they can go for free; two children under 12 can attend for free with each ticket purchased. Children between the age of 13 and 17 cannot attend even if accompanied by an adult.

