Nelly Furtado to headline at Forbidden Fruit 2024

What are the chances of Timbaland coming out as a guest?

90s and noughties babies, 2024 is set to be our year, with nostalgia act after nostalgia act set to perform gigs in Dublin (Busted, S Club, a possible Girls Aloud reunion... need I go on).

Just when we thought it couldn't get any better, Forbidden Fruit have released the first glance at their 2024 line-up, and who is headlining, but none other than Nelly Furtado.

For a solid decade, Nelly Furtado's music was the playlist of a generation, with songs like "Promiscuous", "Maneater", and "Say It Right" still playing in bars and clubs even in 2023. No word on what day she is playing yet (FINE, we'll just have to buy weekend tickets) so keep an eye on socials for updates on that.

Advertisement

Other acts such as Four Tet, Freddie Gibbs, Barry Can't Swim, and DJ Seinfeld will join Nelly Furtado at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham over the June Bank Holiday, Saturday June 1st and Sunday June 2nd.

Presale tickets officially go live on Monday November 27th.

Header images via Getty

READ ON:

Advertisement

- Irish band Lankum's German gig cancelled because of 'political stance'

- 8 of the best spots in Dublin to grab a Christmas sandwich

- The Moving Crib is back to celebrate its 67th Christmas in Dublin