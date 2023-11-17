Network café to host a 'Coffee & Repair' event for charity

Name a more wholesome Saturday activity.

If you've had a broken clock on your wall that you're sick of only being right twice a day, this Coffee & Repair morning taking place at Network café is where you need to head this Saturday.

New York-based industrial designer Laurence, originally from Dublin, is returning to our Fair City to assist in repairing your goods in need of a little TLC; Laurence has built a career around repairing objects and making items that will last, and the connection this has to mental health. With this Coffee & Repair event, the Dublin-born designer hopes to teach customers how to fix their broken goods, and how to avoid throwing away old possessions.

Laurence will have a 3D printer on-site to help him fix whatever household item or everyday accessory you bring into Network. Some of the items you can bring along to be fixed include bike lights, cameras, lamps, water bottles, stools, clocks, and much more.

While Laurence makes no promises he will definitely be able to fix your item, he will do his absolute best with the tools he has on hand on the day.

The Coffee & Repair event kicks off at 10am on Saturday November 18th - all repairs are free, while coffees remain at their regular pricing. Any contributions attendees wish to make will go towards the Irish Cancer Society.

