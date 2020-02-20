Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

NoLIta is hosting a nostalgic Irish pop brunch

By Brian Dillon

February 20, 2020 at 4:53pm

Share:

NoLIta is set to host the ultimate throwback as they bring us their nostalgic Irish pop brunch, aptly named 'We've Got A Little Brunch Of Our Own'. Ah, see what they did there?

Expect to be transported back to a time when Westlife ruled the charts and we were bopping to hits from stars like Samantha Mumba, B*Witched, The Corrs, Six, Boyzone and loads more 2000s pop goodness.

Taking place on  Sunday, March 15 between 1.30pm and 6pm, this is set to be a super cheesy celebration of all things Irish pop.

And the food sounds as delicious as the 2000s nostalgia. Guests will be served some "Italian inspired brunch and a choice of 1 of 3 themed cocktails included in their tickets."

Plus, you'll also get a goodie bag full of nostalgic bits:

"There will also be a nod back to the best part of most Irish people's childhood with lucky bags of nostalgic treats for each attendee."

Tickets for this nostalgic Irish pop brunch cost €16.87 which includes your Italian-inspired meal, a themed cocktail and throwback tunes from DJ Claire Beck.

Well, that sounds simply stunning. Who doesn't love a good throwback? And let's face it. Irish pop PEAKED in the late 90s and early 00s.

You can grab your tickets on Eventbrite.

READ NEXT: A 'Booze and Bricks' LEGO event is coming to Dublin

Share:

Latest articles

Reddit users photoshop Jack Black's Dublin pic for hilarious results

How to get free pancakes in Dublin next Tuesday

IFI to screen other Bong Joon Ho film as part of East Asia Film Festival Ireland

A 'tiny theatre' is coming to this iconic Dublin pub

You may also love

IFI to screen other Bong Joon Ho film as part of East Asia Film Festival Ireland

A 'Booze and Bricks' LEGO event is coming to Dublin

Hen's Teeth to launch new monthly market this weekend

Bring It On the musical is coming to Dublin

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy