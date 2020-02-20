NoLIta is hosting a nostalgic Irish pop brunch

NoLIta is set to host the ultimate throwback as they bring us their nostalgic Irish pop brunch, aptly named 'We've Got A Little Brunch Of Our Own'. Ah, see what they did there?

Expect to be transported back to a time when Westlife ruled the charts and we were bopping to hits from stars like Samantha Mumba, B*Witched, The Corrs, Six, Boyzone and loads more 2000s pop goodness.

Taking place on Sunday, March 15 between 1.30pm and 6pm, this is set to be a super cheesy celebration of all things Irish pop.

And the food sounds as delicious as the 2000s nostalgia. Guests will be served some "Italian inspired brunch and a choice of 1 of 3 themed cocktails included in their tickets."

Plus, you'll also get a goodie bag full of nostalgic bits:

"There will also be a nod back to the best part of most Irish people's childhood with lucky bags of nostalgic treats for each attendee."

Tickets for this nostalgic Irish pop brunch cost €16.87 which includes your Italian-inspired meal, a themed cocktail and throwback tunes from DJ Claire Beck.

Well, that sounds simply stunning. Who doesn't love a good throwback? And let's face it. Irish pop PEAKED in the late 90s and early 00s.

You can grab your tickets on Eventbrite.