One Of Our Fave Coffee Shops Has Opened In A New Location And They're Serving Free Coffee This Morning

Get down while you can.

You can never have too many coffee shops.

There's no better place to meet a friend for a catch up, nurse a coffee and read a book alone or even bring your ma for a treat - It covers you for all situations really.

One of our favourite Dublin coffee shops has just opened up in a new location and we're buzzing.

Legit Coffee Co has just opened its doors on North Circular Road, Phibsborough.

The café serves up some deadly coffee, sweet treats and lunch options.

To celebrate the opening, the shop will be serving free coffee this morning from 7:30-10:30am

A post shared by LEGIT COFFEE CO (@legitcoffeeco) on Jul 6, 2018 at 1:15am PDT

The new venue looks absolutely stunning with marble counters and walls and a trendy, hipster decor.

We can't wait to pop down and try it out.

For now, we'll be dreaming of their wonderful flat whites and chocolatey cookies.

Yum.

