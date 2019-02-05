Dublin What's On

A Dublin Venue Will Screen '10 Things I Hate About You' On Valentine's Day

Sounds tempting

Screen Shot 2019 02 05 At 16 19 34

Wexford Street venue Opium is ditching Valentine's Day this year and will instead be celebrating Galentine's with a screening of one of the most enduringly popular movies of the 90s.

The classic teen rom com starring Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles will be shown in the bar's heated Botanical Garden as patrons are invited to celebrate 90s nostalgia alongside their nearest and dearest.

'Popcorn Espresso Martinis' will be handed out on arrival and they sound like quite an upgrade on your regular movie snacks.

Tickets for the event cost €13.66 and are available here.

READ NEXT: PICS: The Writing On This Butcher's Window Could Only Be Found In Dublin

Dublin valentines day galentines day 10 things i hate about you Opium 10tihay
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
A Dublin Venue Will Screen '10 Things I Hate About You' On Valentine's Day
A Dublin Venue Will Screen '10 Things I Hate About You' On Valentine's Day
A Brand New Music Festival Will Take Place Across Five Of Dublin's Best Venues This Summer
A Brand New Music Festival Will Take Place Across Five Of Dublin's Best Venues This Summer
PICS: The Writing On This Butcher's Window Could Only Be Found In Dublin
PICS: The Writing On This Butcher's Window Could Only Be Found In Dublin
WATCH: The Ireland Team Just Got An Unbelievable Send-Off Going Down Baggot Street
WATCH: The Ireland Team Just Got An Unbelievable Send-Off Going Down Baggot Street
Dubliners Are Finally Talking About The Most Divisive Public Transport Issue Of Our Time
Dubliners Are Finally Talking About The Most Divisive Public Transport Issue Of Our Time
There Will Be Traffic Restrictions On Both Sides Of The City Today With Four Huge Games Taking Place
There Will Be Traffic Restrictions On Both Sides Of The City Today With Four Huge Games Taking Place
PICS: There's Only Two Pubs In Dublin That Sell Guinness For Under €4
PICS: There's Only Two Pubs In Dublin That Sell Guinness For Under €4
PICS: Map Shows Astonishing Amount Of Airbnbs In Dublin And How Much The Owner Of Them Is Getting For It
PICS: Map Shows Astonishing Amount Of Airbnbs In Dublin And How Much The Owner Of Them Is Getting For It
PICS: The Luke Kelly Statue On Sheriff Street Is In Place Ahead Of Its Big Unveiling
PICS: The Luke Kelly Statue On Sheriff Street Is In Place Ahead Of Its Big Unveiling
Stereophonics Have Confirmed A Dublin Gig In A Great Location This Summer
Stereophonics Have Confirmed A Dublin Gig In A Great Location This Summer
Parking In Dublin City Is About To Get A Lot More Expensive
Parking In Dublin City Is About To Get A Lot More Expensive
Could This Be Dublin's Most Instagrammable Park?
Could This Be Dublin's Most Instagrammable Park?
PICS: This Landlord In Dublin Makes €8,000 A Month By Making 11 People Share One House
Pics

PICS: This Landlord In Dublin Makes €8,000 A Month By Making 11 People Share One House
"I'll Continue To Post Until They Cop On" - Jeremy Dixon Shares Another Pic Of Cyclist Without Lights
News

"I'll Continue To Post Until They Cop On" - Jeremy Dixon Shares Another Pic Of Cyclist Without Lights
A Brand New Music Festival Will Take Place Across Five Of Dublin's Best Venues This Summer
Dublin

A Brand New Music Festival Will Take Place Across Five Of Dublin's Best Venues This Summer
PICS: Man Tries To Kick Homeless Person In Dublin But Karma Kicks Him Back 1000% Harder
News

PICS: Man Tries To Kick Homeless Person In Dublin But Karma Kicks Him Back 1000% Harder

Azealia Banks' Startling Final Comments About 'Dublin' Are Something We're All Delighted To Hear
News

Azealia Banks' Startling Final Comments About 'Dublin' Are Something We're All Delighted To Hear
PICS: The Writing On This Butcher's Window Could Only Be Found In Dublin
Dublin

PICS: The Writing On This Butcher's Window Could Only Be Found In Dublin
PIC: This Lad On The First Morning Train To Heuston After A Hard Weekend On The Sesh Was In Some Hoop
Pics

PIC: This Lad On The First Morning Train To Heuston After A Hard Weekend On The Sesh Was In Some Hoop
PICS: Girl Receives Abuse Over The Phone After Abortion In Dublin As She's Asked To Rebook A Scan By Scammer
News

PICS: Girl Receives Abuse Over The Phone After Abortion In Dublin As She's Asked To Rebook A Scan By Scammer

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2019 Lovin Media Group