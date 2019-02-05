A Dublin Venue Will Screen '10 Things I Hate About You' On Valentine's Day

Wexford Street venue Opium is ditching Valentine's Day this year and will instead be celebrating Galentine's with a screening of one of the most enduringly popular movies of the 90s.

The classic teen rom com starring Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles will be shown in the bar's heated Botanical Garden as patrons are invited to celebrate 90s nostalgia alongside their nearest and dearest.

'Popcorn Espresso Martinis' will be handed out on arrival and they sound like quite an upgrade on your regular movie snacks.

Tickets for the event cost €13.66 and are available here.

