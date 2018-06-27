An Outdoor Screening Of 'The Greatest Showman' Is Taking Place On Friday

There really is something to be said for going to the cinema without any expectations and being completely blown away. That's what happened to me when I went to see The Greatest Showman back in December without having seen any advertising or gained any knowledge of what was ahead except for the fact that Hugh Jackman was in it.

What followed was two hours of toe-tapping, foot-stomping fun and while the plot was never going to win any Oscars, a more enjoyable night at the cinema I can barely remember.

Based on the (kind of) true story of P.T. Barnum's creation of the Barnum And Bailey Circus in the 19th century, the musical follows Barnum (Jackman) and his band of performers who are widely viewed by the public as 'freaks' and if you didn't manage to catch it in the cinema you've got another opportunity this coming Friday.

An outdoor screening of the movie will take place this coming Friday (June 29) at Merrion Square and sounds like the perfect way to wind down during this heatwave. More information and ticket details can be found here and if you're still not convinced then Keala Settle's barnstorming performance of This Is Me (below) at the Oscars this year should definitely twist your arm.

Sure let's throw in another banger from the movie for good measure...

READ NEXT: This Temple Bar Pub Has A Got A Brand New Look After A Major Makeover

Addicted to Love Island? We're chatting all things reality TV this week... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here