Outhouse to host weekly Men's Night on Fridays

For those who want to meet new people over a tea or coffee.

Outhouse are an incredible organisation that provide information and support for the LGBTQIA+ community in Dublin. They're working especially hard this month as the Dublin Pride Festival is just around the corner, and they have just launched a new weekly event: Men's Night.

From 7pm to 9pm on Fridays, gay men, of any age, are welcome to the Outhouse café on men's night for some tea, coffee, and most importantly, chats.

They explain on their Instagram that the aim of this evening is this:

"If you are a #gayman of any age who wants to meet new people and socialise over a cup of tea or coffee, pop in at our Outhouse Cafe this Fridat, from 7 to 9 pm 🏳️‍🌈☕"

The café will provide a safe space for men to meet new people and socialise. There's no need to sign up for anything, you can simply turn up on the day and you will be welcome. The Outhouse café normally closes at 5pm on a Friday, so this will be an after hours event.

It seems like men's night at Outhouse will be a weekly occurence on Fridays. So if you can't make it this evening, there's always next week.

Header image via Instagram/outhouse_dublin

