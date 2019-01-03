Want To Try Parkour? There's An Introductory Course Happening This Saturday In The City

The perfect way to get fit this year

January brings the delightful dual problem of feeling like a slob and being broke.

Parkour could be the perfect antidote to both. It's the fitness trend that allows you to use your city as a gym - without any expensive membership fees.

So what exactly is Parkour?

Parkour is the art of crossing obstacles that can be natural or man-made by running, jumping, climbing, rolling, flipping and vaulting.

It's similar to Freerunning and was developed from military obstacle course training.

Here it is in action:

Interested? You don't have to be a gymnast to get stuck in.

There's an introductory course happening in Dublin this Saturday and Sunday (Jan 5 & 6) held by Displacement Parkour, a Dublin group that have been offering regular outdoor courses for over ten years.

The meeting point is 12 pm at the Spire both days, and participants are advised to wear something comfortable and warm as you will be training outdoors.



The two-day course costs €90, and you can pay on the day - but be sure to confirm your place first.

To guarantee your place you can pay on paypal and more info head here.

