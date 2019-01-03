What's On

Want To Try Parkour? There's An Introductory Course Happening This Saturday In The City

The perfect way to get fit this year

Shutterstock 1151929853

January brings the delightful dual problem of feeling like a slob and being broke.

Parkour could be the perfect antidote to both. It's the fitness trend that allows you to use your city as a gym - without any expensive membership fees.

So what exactly is Parkour?

Parkour is the art of crossing obstacles that can be natural or man-made by running, jumping, climbing, rolling, flipping and vaulting.

It's similar to Freerunning and was developed from military obstacle course training.

Here it is in action:

Interested? You don't have to be a gymnast to get stuck in.

There's an introductory course happening in Dublin this Saturday and Sunday (Jan 5 & 6) held by Displacement Parkour, a Dublin group that have been offering regular outdoor courses for over ten years.

Parkour

The meeting point is 12 pm at the Spire both days, and participants are advised to wear something comfortable and warm as you will be training outdoors.

The two-day course costs €90, and you can pay on the day - but be sure to confirm your place first.

To guarantee your place you can pay on paypal and more info head here.

READ MORE: Five Things To Do In Dublin Today If You're Bored Out Of Your Tree

Megan Cassidy

Written By

Megan Cassidy

Editor at Lovin Media Group. Lives in Dublin. (Dies in Dublin on Sundays.) Undiscovered influencer. Email megan@lovin.com

Comments

What's On

Read More in What's On
Want To Try Parkour? There's An Introductory Course Happening This Saturday In The City
Want To Try Parkour? There's An Introductory Course Happening This Saturday In The City
Folkster Has Announced It Will Be Having Its Largest Ever Sale This Weekend
Folkster Has Announced It Will Be Having Its Largest Ever Sale This Weekend
Ring In The New Year In Style At Any Of These Five Dublin Events
Ring In The New Year In Style At Any Of These Five Dublin Events
There's A Deadly Jazzy Brunch On Today That Cannot Be Missed
There's A Deadly Jazzy Brunch On Today That Cannot Be Missed
Friends With Benedicts: 5 Deadly Brunch Spots To Try With Your Mates This Weekend
Friends With Benedicts: 5 Deadly Brunch Spots To Try With Your Mates This Weekend
The Retro Drive-In Cinema Just Added Extra Christmas Screenings For This Week
The Retro Drive-In Cinema Just Added Extra Christmas Screenings For This Week
Six Dublin Pubs That Will Be Hopping On St. Stephen's Night
Six Dublin Pubs That Will Be Hopping On St. Stephen's Night
A Huge 90s Rock Band Has Announced A Summer Gig At The Iveagh Gardens
A Huge 90s Rock Band Has Announced A Summer Gig At The Iveagh Gardens
You'll Find The Tastiest Lobster In This South William Street Restaurant
You'll Find The Tastiest Lobster In This South William Street Restaurant
Fed Up Of Brunch? This Nostalgic Sunday Lunch Is Our New Winter Fave
Fed Up Of Brunch? This Nostalgic Sunday Lunch Is Our New Winter Fave
Sad News - Jo'Burger And Crackbird Are No More As Company Goes Into Liquidation
Sad News - Jo'Burger And Crackbird Are No More As Company Goes Into Liquidation
The Most Action-Packed 3 Arena Show Of 2019 Has Just Been Announced
The Most Action-Packed 3 Arena Show Of 2019 Has Just Been Announced
Want To Try Parkour? There's An Introductory Course Happening This Saturday In The City
What's On

Want To Try Parkour? There's An Introductory Course Happening This Saturday In The City
Luas Website Hacked and Held To Ransom For ‘One Bitcoin’
News

Luas Website Hacked and Held To Ransom For ‘One Bitcoin’
Someone Has Shared A Pic Of An 'Absolute Abomination' Of A Roll They Received In Dublin
Pics

Someone Has Shared A Pic Of An 'Absolute Abomination' Of A Roll They Received In Dublin
Folkster Has Announced It Will Be Having Its Largest Ever Sale This Weekend
Lifestyle

Folkster Has Announced It Will Be Having Its Largest Ever Sale This Weekend

PIC: Galway Man's Incredible Dublin Airport Bag Story Shows That Ireland Really Is The Best Country In The World
Pics

PIC: Galway Man's Incredible Dublin Airport Bag Story Shows That Ireland Really Is The Best Country In The World
Folkster Has Announced It Will Be Having Its Largest Ever Sale This Weekend
Lifestyle

Folkster Has Announced It Will Be Having Its Largest Ever Sale This Weekend
This Organic Dublin Bakery Needs To Be On Your 2019 Bucket List
Food and Drink

This Organic Dublin Bakery Needs To Be On Your 2019 Bucket List
PICS: An Empty Dublin Airport At Christmas Makes For A Pretty Eerie Scene
Dublin

PICS: An Empty Dublin Airport At Christmas Makes For A Pretty Eerie Scene

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2019 Lovin Media Group