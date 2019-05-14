Pets In The City Festival Is Happening In Dublin This Weekend

د . إAEDSRر . س

It’s time to round up your four-legged friends because there’s a pet festival coming to Smithfield this weekend.

The annual Pets In the City festival is returning on Sunday for a day of free activities and entertainment, as well as a whole range of food stalls.

Organised by Dublin City Council and the DSPCA, it’s taking place in Smithfield Square from 11.30am to 4.30pm. Pets are welcome to attend as long as they’re on a lead.

There will also be an adorable Wooly Ward animal farm where visitors can interact with and learn about different animals, face painting, children’s entertainment, a food village and stalls selling a selection of pet accessories.

The DSPCA Dog Training Academy will be hosting Dog Agility Workshops as well as an amateur Scrufts Dog Show where all dogs are welcome take part, which both sound like an absolute must-see.

The charity will be giving out pet health advice throughout the day and you’ll also get the chance to learn about working dogs with Revenue & Customs.

You can find more details about Pets In The City on their website here.

