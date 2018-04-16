What's On

PICS: There's A Ridiculous Amount Of Harry Styles Fans Already Queueing At The 3 Arena

The One Directioner takes to the stage later tonight...

Screen Shot 2018 04 16 At 11 55 16

Looking at the amount of people sitting outside the 3 Arena this morning, us old fogeys can only draw one conclusion - there's some kind of pop superstar in town. 

Harry Styles takes to the stage at the Dublin venue later tonight and the One Directioner's popularity is certainly evident by the amount of fans queueing to get near the front form the early hours. 

It appears some even lined up overnight despite being asked by the 3 Arena not to do so. It's going to take a lot more than that to stop Irish music fans seeing their idol. 

You certainly can't say they aren't dedicated. If you hear the sound of screaming teenagers in the Dublin air later this evening there's no need to be alarmed. 

(header pic: @90sFlowerStyles on Twitter)

Harry Styles 3 arena Dublin
