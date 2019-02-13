Picture This Will Be Signing Their New Album At A Pop-Up Dublin Store This Weekend

It's not long now until Picture This perform an unprecedented five-night run at Dublin's 3 Arena and the hype is in full swing.

With the gigs already sold out, there might be some consolation for fans who missed out or those who just can't get enough of the Kildare quartet.

The lads have announced that they will be holding a pop-up store at No. 10 Wicklow Street where they will be signing merchandise including copies of their album Mdrn Lv which is due for release on Friday.

POP UP STORE! This Saturday and Sunday. We’ll be dropping in to sign some new merch and the new album both days too ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/TpzoWt3ifF — Picture This (@picturethis) February 12, 2019

The generosity of the lads clearly knows no bounds as their practically giving up their whole weekend in order to meet their fans. The store will be open from 11am until 6pm on both Saturday and Sunday but you'd still be well-advised to get down early to beat the queues.

