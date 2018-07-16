What's On

This Brand New Dublin Festival Is PERFECT For The Kids This Weekend

Ditch the iPads and screens for some good, clean fun

Screen Shot 2018 08 07 At 18 23 55

There's only a handful of weekends left before it's back-to-school time, but that's plenty of time to make some more summer memories the kids will never forget.

This weekend sees a brand new children-focused festival celebrating play, fun and imagination take over Dublin, encouraging parents and kids alike to step away from the screens for some good, clean fun.

Playstival with The Happy Pear takes place over two days (Saturday August 11 and Sunday August 12) at Ireland’s largest urban farm Airfield Estate in Dundrum, Dublin 14.

The focus of Playstival is to ‘go back to basics’ and experience a more innocent approach to games and play. It will feature a range of hands-on, fun imaginative games and themed ‘play universes’, with no fancy technology or screens to be found!

Playstival showcases eight themed ‘play universes’ for children to immerse themselves in, use their imaginations to create ideas, roles and characters, and most importantly have lots of fun. The ‘play universes’ comprise of beautifully made, tactile wooden games, which have been designed by Festijeux, the world renowned French games company passionate about positive play and the power of the imagination. Festijeux’s wooden games have featured at many popular family events across Europe.

The creatively themed play universes include a construction site for kids, an architect's area focused on team-skills, a pedal-powered train service, a kid-sized food market, a games filled animal farm, toddler-rific children’s island, a magical wonderland tea party for all the family to discover, and even a visit to the wild wild west.

In addition to the play universes, families can enjoy free activities at Playstival such as lego brick building with The Brickx Club, laughter yoga with Louise, storytelling, papercrafts from Paper Pet Shop, drama classes from Miss Ali’s Stage School, science shows from Junior Einsteins and mindfulness with Sprout Kids.

Additionally, delicious and nourishing Happy Pear food will be on offer throughout the weekend – from healthy wraps and salads, to hot dishes, as well as Happy Pear smoothies, hand-roasted coffees, and a selection of healthier cakes and treats.

Festival goers will also have the wonderful opportunity to enjoy all of what Airfield Estate has to offer including egg collection, Jersey herd milking and tasting, calf feeding, heritage house tours, play areas, vintage cars, animal feeding and much more.

Visitors can also enjoy the Estate’s renowned food offerings across the two-day event including a BBQ grill, deliciously creamy ice cream, home baked treats and sandwiches, and barista coffees and teas. Brunch will be served at Airfield’s Farm to Fork restaurant ‘Overends Kitchen’ all day, and The Stables Cafe will have a range of ‘grab and go’ picnic style food options that visitors can enjoy across the 38-acre estate.

Playstival with The Happy Pear will also have a dedicated ASD (Autism) friendly area onsite for any families with ASD children attending the festival. This area will be quiet and reserved for this sole purpose.

Self-confessed devotees of outdoor play and current No. 1 bestselling authors, The Happy Pear’s Dave and Steve Flynn believe that spending time with their children, being in nature, and moving is fundamental to their happiness:

“In our experience connecting with other people, movement, and healthy food are key to our happiness. Today loneliness is on the rise even though we’re all more connected through technology, so being outdoors doing fun activities, and demonstrating the importance of togetherness to our kids is really important to us. We hope all the families who come to Playstival will experience that and will have a great fun day out, packed with lots of activities designed to stimulate young imaginations.”

READ MORE: The 10 Best Weekend Activities For Kids In Dublin

Una Healy and deciding to leave someone who's cheating... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

what's on What's on in Dublin Happy Pear
Megan Cassidy

Written By

Megan Cassidy

Editor at Lovin Media Group. Lives in Dublin. (Dies in Dublin on Sundays.) Undiscovered influencer. Email megan@lovin.com

Comments

What's On

Read More in What's On
This Brand New Dublin Festival Is PERFECT For The Kids This Weekend
This Brand New Dublin Festival Is PERFECT For The Kids This Weekend
The DSPCA Are Hosting Free Puppy Play Dates And We Can't Deal With The Cuteness
The DSPCA Are Hosting Free Puppy Play Dates And We Can't Deal With The Cuteness
Seven Drool-Worthy Dishes We Tried In Dublin This Week
Seven Drool-Worthy Dishes We Tried In Dublin This Week
There Will Be Huge Outdoor Screenings Of Three Harry Potter Movies This Halloween
There Will Be Huge Outdoor Screenings Of Three Harry Potter Movies This Halloween
You Can Now Get Nutella Coffee In This Dublin Café And We Need It
You Can Now Get Nutella Coffee In This Dublin Café And We Need It
Having A Social Scoop? Here's Eight Ideal Spots For A Liquid Lunch
Having A Social Scoop? Here's Eight Ideal Spots For A Liquid Lunch
The Dun Laoghaire Harbour Race Is On Today And it Looks Like It's Gonna Be A Great Day For It
The Dun Laoghaire Harbour Race Is On Today And it Looks Like It's Gonna Be A Great Day For It
Here's Why This Small Dublin Pub Will Be Packed Out The Door Today
Here's Why This Small Dublin Pub Will Be Packed Out The Door Today
Friends With Benedicts: 5 Deadly Brunch Spots To Try With Your Mates This Weekend
Friends With Benedicts: 5 Deadly Brunch Spots To Try With Your Mates This Weekend
Tasty Pizza That You Won't Feel Shite After - Here's Where You'll Find It In Dublin
Tasty Pizza That You Won't Feel Shite After - Here's Where You'll Find It In Dublin
A Massive Organised Event At Grand Canal Is Happening This Bank Holiday Weekend
A Massive Organised Event At Grand Canal Is Happening This Bank Holiday Weekend
PICS: Mad Egg 2 Has Just Opened Its Doors And We Got The First Peek
PICS: Mad Egg 2 Has Just Opened Its Doors And We Got The First Peek
PODCAST: Una Healy And The Decision To Leave Someone Who's Cheating .
Podcasts

PODCAST: Una Healy And The Decision To Leave Someone Who's Cheating .
The DSPCA Are Hosting Free Puppy Play Dates And We Can't Deal With The Cuteness
What's On

The DSPCA Are Hosting Free Puppy Play Dates And We Can't Deal With The Cuteness
Seven Drool-Worthy Dishes We Tried In Dublin This Week
Food and Drink

Seven Drool-Worthy Dishes We Tried In Dublin This Week
The 10 Best Weekend Activities For Kids In Dublin
Best Of

The 10 Best Weekend Activities For Kids In Dublin

G&T's Got A Whole Lot Fancier In This Dublin Bar - Say Hello To Gin Trees!
Food and Drink

G&T's Got A Whole Lot Fancier In This Dublin Bar - Say Hello To Gin Trees!
Pregnant Women Can Now Wear Badges To Alert Passengers They'd Like To Sit Down On Irish Public Transport
Sponsored

Pregnant Women Can Now Wear Badges To Alert Passengers They'd Like To Sit Down On Irish Public Transport
You Can Now Get Gin-Infused Donuts In Dublin And We're Drooling
Food and Drink

You Can Now Get Gin-Infused Donuts In Dublin And We're Drooling
PIC: Bus Driver Shouts The One Thing We'd All Love To Say To Spanish Students In Dublin
Lifestyle

PIC: Bus Driver Shouts The One Thing We'd All Love To Say To Spanish Students In Dublin

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group