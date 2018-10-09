Post Malone Has Just Announced A Huge Dublin Show

There’s been an abundance of Dublin gig announcements in the past few weeks, from George Ezra to Mumford and Sons.

Post Malone has now revealed that he will be kicking off his European tour in Dublin before playing shows in London, Berlin and more.

The rapper will be heading to Dublin’s 3Arena on Thursday, February 14 with tickets going on sale this Friday at 9am. Prices will start at €55.65.

We’re betting it’s going to be a night to remember after his show at Longitude over the summer ended with him and some fans having a trad session at The Old Storehouse.

You might even get to hang out with him if you spot him around the city - he also enjoyed some pints and chicken wings with a fan in TGI Friday’s during the same visit.

READ MORE: One Of The World's Biggest Acts Has Just Been Announced For Massive Malahide Castle Concert

Have you listened to this week's episode of Before Brunch? Subscribe here