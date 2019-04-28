د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right now

PSA: There Is A Sausage Dog Social Club In Dublin And It’s Too ADORABLE

Author profile image

By

1
Article Featured Image

If there is one thing that brings a unanimous smile to the faces of Dublin locals it’s cute dogs, right? It’s even more so the case when it’s a Dachshund.

These short-legged, long-bodied hounds are beyond adorable. We want to pet them all.

A few backs, I was scrolling through my Instagram feed and I came across one of the most quirky and most adorable meet-ups I’ve ever seen. There on my phone screen was a video of a pack of sausage dogs running around one of my favourite café’s in Dublin, Pot Bellied Pig. This was not the only time such an event has taken place, in fact, there has been a tonne of social outings.

Say hello to Sausage Dog Social! 

Each month, Dachshund owners all over the country gather together to walk their dogs.

Dachshunds are typically quite a shy breed so this is a great way for them to make friends and play. It’s also a great excuse for their owners to socialise and have the craic together.

The attendees come in every shape colour and size – long haired, short haired, mini, regular, black and tan, light, redheads, dappled, puppies and old dogs.

Even if you don’t own a sausage dog, wannabes are also welcome!

The last meetup was a 5k walk around the Phoenix Park.

Doesn’t this sound like a real-life dream?

I’ve never needed a sausage dog more!

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindublin.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK