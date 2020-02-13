Pub Quizzes in Dublin - Seven regular trivia nights in the city

Pub Quizzes in Dublin are plentiful but you'd want to be quite fortunate to stumble upon one without any prior research.

Suburban pub quizzes in Dublin have been a tradition for as long as anyone can remember but if you're new to an area or just passing through it can be hard to suss out when and where they take place.

Thankfully, we're here to guide you on some of the best regular pub quizzes in Dublin, on the outskirts of the city as well as right in the heart of town.

With most taking place on weeknights, a pub quiz is a perfect way to flex your brain muscles after a long day at work. Plus, you get the added bonus of enjoying a few drinks while taking part and who knows, you and your mates could even head home with a top prize.

Fingers on the buzzers and let's get started!

McGarrry's - Harold's Cross

Not a million miles away from the city centre, the Wednesday quiz at McGarry's is always a hit in Dublin 6W. There are eight rounds on a variety of topics followed by a jackpot round, which gives players to opportunity to take home some cold hard cash.

It usually starts at 8.15pm and is open to teams of up to six people.

The Grand Social - Liffey Street

One of the most popular quizzes in town takes place on the banks of the Liffey every Thursday night.

It kicks off at 7.30pm and prizes in the past have included tickets for Electric Picnic as well as for other gigs and festivals.

Who would have thought your general knowledge would one day land you in a muddy field in Co. Laois?

Fourth Corner - Patrick Street

A relatively new bar whose name refers to its location at the meeting point of New Street, Dean Street, Kevin Street and Patrick Street.

They've started doing quizzes on Wednesday nights which cost a fiver per person for teams of up to six. Spot prizes are handed out throughout the rounds as well as an overall prize at the end.

Druid's Chair - Killiney

One for those Sunday night vultures out there. This quiz has been running for six years and allows participants to play solo, in pairs or as part of a team. It all kicks off at 9.30pm on Sundays with plenty of drinks vouchers on offer.

Mother Reillys, Rathmines

Mother Reillys' pub quiz takes place on Tuesdays with a kick-off time of 9.15pm.

Patrons are advised to arrive early to be guaranteed a seat. Sure what else would you be doing of a Tuesday?

The Back Page

The events calendar at this Phibsboro hotspot is always jam-packed so the fact that they manage to squeeze in a weekly quiz is impressive.

Quizness at The Back Page takes place on Friday and Saturday nights and is the perfect way for quiz fiends to kick off the weekend. If you're worried about not getting a seat, you can book ahead via this link.

If you're on the other side of town, The Back Page's southside cousin The Square Ball puts on Quizness on Thursdays. More information here.

The Woolshed

There's a pub quiz every Tuesday night at this popular Parnell Street spot.

It gets underway at 9.30pm and the top prize is €50. There's also a jackpot that rolls over every week and when it eventually reaches the €250 mark, the team with the top score is guaranteed to scoop the cash. Can't go wrong!

There's a maximum of six people per team and you can find more information here.

