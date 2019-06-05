Quick! Aslan Will Be Playing A Few Tunes In Bruxelles After Work

Looking for something to do after work this hump day? Does it even count as hump day if we’ve just had a Bank Holiday weekend?

The answer to the second question can probably wait but if your answer to the first one is “yes” then you’re in for an absolute treat.

Legendary Dublin band Aslan will be performing a few tunes down at Bruxelles on Harry Street ahead of their gig at the Iveagh Gardens on July 13.

Today, at 5pm we will be performing a few songs live at Bruxelles!(No Ticket Required For Bruxelles, its special for us to be able to perform here😊We will have Radio Nova on site and our support competition winners for Iveagh Gardens, Hawke and Nova Discovered Band Inside A Wave — Aslan (@OfficialAslan) June 5, 2019

The lads will be joined by up-and-coming bands Hawke and Inside A Wave and as they say in their tweet, no ticket is required.

Head straight home on a packed bus or beat the rush hour with one of Dublin’s most iconic groups? Not exactly a difficult decision.

It all gets underway at 5pm.