Ring In The New Year In Style At Any Of These Five Dublin Events

No plans yet? Now you do

Have you left all your New Year's Eve planning to the last minute? Of course you have.

As the clock ticks closer to the big night and your phone is hopping with messages about where to go, fear not as any one of these five Dublin events are ideal to ring in the New Year.

Start 2019 as you mean to go on...

Roberta's

Dance the night away at the Temple Bar venue with tunes 'til late. After midnight, Mason Sax will be playing saxophone alongside the DJ while guests will receive prosecco, beer or a glass of wine on arrival.

Tickets for €20 can be purchased here. (€25 on the door)

Everleigh

Get creative at the House Of Gold New Year's Eve party as guests are invited to take a glass of bubbles and make their own signature drink with juices and fruits. It's expected to be merry.

Tickets for €10 can be purchased here. (€15 on the door)

The Grayson

One of Dublin's newest venues, the stunning building will be hosting the Golden Age of Parties.

Expect incredible drinks and great tunes throughout the night as the building at No. 41 St. Stephen's Green welcomes its first New Year as The Grayson.

Tickets for €25 can be purchased here. (€30 on arrival)

The Liquor Rooms

Take it to the Quays where to a Midnight Tiki Party featuring cocktails, latin techno and even limbo!

Bella A Go Go will be sprinkling her burlesque magic and drummers will be on hand to whip the crowd into a frenzy.

Tickets for €15 can be purchased here. (€20 on arrival)

The Workman's Club

One for the live music heads. A host of acts will be performing as the incredible Bitch Falcon top the bill along with The Altered Hours.

With plenty to DJs and three bars, it's the perfect way to count down to 12.

Tickets for €17.50 can be purchased here.

