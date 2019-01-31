Music What's On

Rodrgio Y Gabriela Have Announced A Dublin Show For Later This Year

The pair have a special affinity with the city

Rodrigo Y Gabriela have confirmed that they will perform at Dublin's Olympia Theatre on on Sunday April 21.

The Mexican guitar duo will play in the capital ahead of the release of their new album Mettavolution with tickets going on sale this Friday at 9am.

The pair have a special affinity with Dublin, having began their career busking on Grafton Street and playing in various pubs around the city.

They have since gone on to wow Irish fans at venues such as the Olympia, Vicar Street as well as a number of festivals around the country.

