Ireland’s First Rooftop Cinema Is Coming To Dublin For The Summer
Is there anything better than an outdoor cinema in summer? Well, yes – a rooftop cinema in summer.
The guys over at Jam Park in Swords have announced a great line up of films as part of their ScreenYard series and you definitely won’t want to miss it.
Starting with a screening of none other than Independence Day on July 4 (of course), the cinema on their rooftop terrace will be showing plenty of cult classics until the beginning of September.
Take a look at the summer schedule here:
- Independence Day – July 4
- Pulp Fiction – July 14
- This Is Spinal Tap – July 28
- Fight Club – August 11
- The Big Lebowski – August 25
- Jaws – September 1
And as the weather starts to turn colder, Jam Park will move the screenings indoor into their Main Room from September 19 onwards.
You can find more information about Jam Park’s schedule of events on their website here.
