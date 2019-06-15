Ireland’s First Rooftop Cinema Is Coming To Dublin For The Summer

Is there anything better than an outdoor cinema in summer? Well, yes – a rooftop cinema in summer.

The guys over at Jam Park in Swords have announced a great line up of films as part of their ScreenYard series and you definitely won’t want to miss it.

Starting with a screening of none other than Independence Day on July 4 (of course), the cinema on their rooftop terrace will be showing plenty of cult classics until the beginning of September.

Take a look at the summer schedule here:

Independence Day – July 4

Pulp Fiction – July 14

This Is Spinal Tap – July 28

Fight Club – August 11

The Big Lebowski – August 25

Jaws – September 1

And as the weather starts to turn colder, Jam Park will move the screenings indoor into their Main Room from September 19 onwards.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bxw9DFTiW-y/

You can find more information about Jam Park’s schedule of events on their website here.

