Santa returns for his festive residency at The Square Tallaght today

Fancy a visit to see the man of the season? Well then read on.

Good old Saint Nick, Mr Santa Claus himself, is heading The Square Tallaght today.

It's almost time!!😆😆

The Square Tallaght will see its biggest Santa Arrival to date! With thousands expected for the family fun day extravaganza.

Launching their Frozen 2 themed Christmas display, there will be all sorts of fun and games on at the Centre to celebrate.

Highlights of the Frozen display include luminescent projections on the Centre’s sails and the much-loved selfie screen.

Entertainment throughout the day comes in the form of a giant Ferris wheel, a carousel and face painting. Tunes to be provided by the DJ.

All ready for his festive residency there, Santa will touch down at the Square for 5pm to officially switch on the Centre’s Christmas lights.

Pulling out all the stops this year, Santa’s Grotto will feature a ‘Naughty or Nice’ scanner which everyone will have to pass through before getting to see the main man.

You’ll then hop aboard a 4D virtual reality sleigh ride to “fly” through the night sky on a “journey to Santa’s Kingdom”. Complete with special effect wind machines and gentle swaying movement and everything.

The next best thing to a spin in the real deal.

Santa will be joined by some of his famous pals too. Paul Ryder and Giz a Laugh’s Enya Martin will make an appearance as will Dancing with The Stars’ Karen Byrne who will entertain with her showstopper dance moves.

This will be followed by a spectacular firework display that will light up the Dublin city skyline. So, don’t head home too early or you’ll miss the main event.

In case you didn’t notice on the poster…there will be hot chocolate and mince pies. That’s enough to convince me.

Take a look at last year's festivities for a sneak-peek of what to expect at The Square Tallaght.

