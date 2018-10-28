There's A New Haunted House Experience Happening In Dublin This Weekend

If you’ve found yourself at a loose end this bank holiday weekend, we’ve got you covered with our run-down of all the best Halloween events happening around the city.

One of those is the immersive Scarefield House, taking place at Airfield House in Dundrum until November 4.

You’ll hear the ‘fictional spooky love story of The Princess and Uncle T’ in the historic surrounds of the creepily-decorated Overend family’s farm and estate.

The event page says, ‘Discover the tale of two sisters, their beloved Uncle Tommy and his princess fiancé in a transformed Victorian/colonial Scarefield House where there will be story-telling, crafts and lots of spooky fun along the way!’

You’ll be led through Airfield House by their in-character guides - it’s a child-friendly day out but people of all ages are encouraged to join.

On the less spooky end of things, you can also join in egg collecting at the hen houses, calf feeding and animal time throughout the day.

Entry into Airfield House is €10 for adults and €5 for children, although tickets for Scarefield are free and need to be pre-booked on their website here.

READ MORE: 7 Weird And Wonderful Things To Do In Dublin This Halloween

The Haunting of Hill House and why it has gripped the scare-hungry masses. Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here