Another Shrek Rave is coming to Dublin this October

By Katy Thornton

August 18, 2023 at 12:34pm

Share:

Get ready to boogie ogre-style.

Dublin has a well documented love of all things Shrek, proven from the green-themed events this year alone.

Back in May, fans of the many-layered green ogre were able to party it up at a Shrek Rave, which took place at Opium, and just this week the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre has welcomed the musical rendition of the first film to the stage.

Now a completely different company that also specialise in Shrek raves are hosting one at The Academy on October 12.

What started as a fundraiser has turned into a worldwide phenomenon.

Advertisement

The company hosted their very first Shrek rave in Los Angeles in March 2022, and since then the hysteria and demand has continued to grow.

So what can you expect from the Shrek Rave?

The DJs will be kick things into ogre-drive, playing all your favourite Shrek hits (of which there are so, so many) and party bangers all night long. They will also be joined by incredible performers to keep you entertained throughout the night. Couple this with Shrek giveaways and Shrek themed drinks, and you're on your way to a Shrekcellent evening.

Don't skimp on your costume either - there will be prizes for the best dressed.

Advertisement

Tickets are currently on sale now for €17.90, which includes a booking fee.

Header image via Instagram / Shrek Rave

READ ON:

- Brown Thomas welcome new glitter hair pop-up shop perfect for festivals

Advertisement

Lockers offering free sports equipment launched in parks across Dublin

Brown Thomas launch their Christmas shop, 130 days in advance

Share:

Latest articles

Gourmet Food Parlour to open new Dublin city centre location

Brown Thomas welcome new glitter hair pop-up shop perfect for festivals

Lockers offering free sports equipment launched in parks across Dublin

Bear Market announce grand opening of their 8th Dublin café

You may also love

There's a Crisp Festival coming to Dublin this weekend

The top 10 greatest burgers in Dublin that you MUST try

Lord Farqaad steals the show in Shrek the Musical at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre

Everything you need to know about The Big Grill Festival 2023