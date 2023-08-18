Another Shrek Rave is coming to Dublin this October

Get ready to boogie ogre-style.

Dublin has a well documented love of all things Shrek, proven from the green-themed events this year alone.

Back in May, fans of the many-layered green ogre were able to party it up at a Shrek Rave, which took place at Opium, and just this week the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre has welcomed the musical rendition of the first film to the stage.

Now a completely different company that also specialise in Shrek raves are hosting one at The Academy on October 12.

What started as a fundraiser has turned into a worldwide phenomenon.

The company hosted their very first Shrek rave in Los Angeles in March 2022, and since then the hysteria and demand has continued to grow.

So what can you expect from the Shrek Rave?

The DJs will be kick things into ogre-drive, playing all your favourite Shrek hits (of which there are so, so many) and party bangers all night long. They will also be joined by incredible performers to keep you entertained throughout the night. Couple this with Shrek giveaways and Shrek themed drinks, and you're on your way to a Shrekcellent evening.

Don't skimp on your costume either - there will be prizes for the best dressed.

Tickets are currently on sale now for €17.90, which includes a booking fee.

Header image via Instagram / Shrek Rave

