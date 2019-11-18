Sister Act is coming to the Bord Gáis in 2020

Hallelujah!! Sister Act will arrive in Ireland next year, and we are so excited.

Ticketmaster announced the news earlier today, writing, "Based on the iconic movie, the smash-hit musical Sister Act comes to the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre from 29 September to 4 October 2020."

And apparently, Whoopi Goldberg herself will be starring, as well as Jennifer Saunders.

When the production hits London, the Oscar Award-winning actress will reprise her iconic role of Deloris Van Cartier while Saunders will take on the role of Mother Superior. It is yet to be confirmed if the two will also be starring in the show when it comes to Dublin.

Based on the original smash-hit movie, the show also features original music by Tony winner and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken, who produced music for Disney movies such as Aladdin and Enchanted.

There will also be "dazzling dance routines and songs inspired by Motown, soul and disco".

Sister Act will take over the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre from September 29 to October 4, 2020. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 22. You can grab them here.