Six fabulous events happening for Dublin Pride 2021

Dublin Pride 2021 is here! Looking for your fix of fabulous events? We've got you.

It's the most wonderful time of the year. No, it's not Christmas. It's PRIDE MONTH! Not only is it a month of festivities, craic and good times, but Dublin Pride 2021 is also a vital time of the year for many of us LGBTQ+ folk in the city.

It's a time of year when we get to connect with our community, invite others in for a better understanding and celebrate all of the progress we have made in the past few decades, as well as recognise all of the change that still needs to happen.

So, to mark the occasion, we thought we would highlight some super interesting and wonderful events that are happening this year to mark Pride Month.

National Gallery of Ireland: Through a Lens Tour: LGBTQIA+

It's not surprising to learn that LGBTQ+ history is largely undiscovered considering how queer identities have been historically misrepresented and erased. So this exhibition is definitely worth checking out.

"This selection of artworks explores parts of the national collection through a Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex and Asexual (LGBTQIA+) lens to bring untold stories to light. This collection of works hopes to create a more welcoming space for LGBTQIA+ visitors in the Gallery by highlighting their community’s history."

It runs until June 30.

Out in the World: Celebrating Ireland’s LGBTQ+ Diaspora

EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum, in partnership with the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs is bringing us Out in the World: Ireland's LGBTQ+ Diaspora.

With the six themes of exclusion, community, love, defiance, solidarity and return, this fascinating exhibition highlights twelve stories from the vast history of Ireland’s LGBTQ+ diaspora and will also feature artwork from award-winning Irish designer and multidisciplinary artist Richard Malone.

"It is the first exhibition to celebrate the role that Irish emigrants have played in making Ireland and the world a more inclusive place for LGBTQ+ people."

Out in the World: Ireland's LGBTQ+ Diaspora opened this week in The CHQ Building and will run until December 1.

Story Time with Victoria Secret

One of Dublin's best-known drag performers is reading us a children's story by different Irish authors every week. How do you tune in? Simply head to the Axis Facebook or YouTube every Thursday at 7 pm throughout June to watch or catch up afterwards.

Veda’s Drag Race Quiz

Are you an avid RuPaul's Drag Race viewer? Can you tell us who slayed which 'Lipsync for your Life' and who won each season?

"Join the iconic and fabulous Veda, one of Ireland’s favourite Drag queens, for pure Drag Race enjoyment. Whether you’re a casual viewer or an avid superfan, this will be an entertaining Drag Race Quiz experience for everyone and a perfect way to test your knowledge."

Taking place on June 11, there will be prizes on the night and to register, all you have to do is email [email protected]

Drag & Draw Online with Ailbhe O'Connor

The art class with a difference, Drag & Draw invites people of all drawing abilities for a learning experience like no other. Led by facilitator and artist Ailbhe O’Connor, these life drawing classes use drag performers as the models, so it's half drawing class, half drag show, and all-around fun.

Want to register and find out more? Make sure to head here.

Virtual Parade and Pride Party

And of course, it wouldn't be Pride without the parade. Although it won't be the bustling crowds flooding O'Connell Street with endless colour, we can still attend the parade this year in a safe way; online of course!

It will once again be broadcast from The Round Room at The Mansion House on Saturday, June 26 as part of a full-day entertainment programme in support of the Dublin Pride Fund.

Head here to find out more.

However we decide to celebrate the glorious month that is Pride Month, let's make sure that we decide to do it safely, with compassion and most importantly, with pride in our hearts!

We are who we are, and there's no jaysus changing that, is there?

Happy Pride Month! To find out more about Dublin Pride 2021, head here.

Header image via Shutterstock.