  • Snow Patrol have cancelled tonight's Olympia show due to illness

Snow Patrol have cancelled tonight's Olympia show due to illness

By James Fenton

November 26, 2019 at 3:15pm

Snow Patrol have confirmed that their much anticipated Olympia Theatre show tonight has been cancelled due to illness.

The band were due to play at the Dame Street venue this evening but a message on their Twitter page states that they will no longer be performing.

The post reads: 'So sorry to announce, due to illness, we have to cancel tonight’s show at the Olympia Theatre, Dublin. Information on refunds will follow shortly. We are gutted & were so looking forward to Dublin but it’s just not possible to do the show tonight. See you all soon we promise. SP.x' 

The reaction to the post has been fairly positive with many fans reassuring the group that their health should come first. Snow Patrol announced tonight's Olympia show back in August, a move which came as a surprise to some who saw their massive profile befitting a larger venue. It was no surprise when tickets were snapped up and there are bound to be a few disappointed people hearing the news this afternoon.

Snow Patrol sprang to fame in the early 2000s with the release of their first major label album Final Straw. They have since gone on to record four more albums and have achieved success all over the world.

