You can head to a sober rave in Dublin city centre this weekend

By Katy Thornton

April 5, 2023 at 11:54am

Looking to wake up feeling fresh this Easter Sunday? Listen up.

If you're off the sauce currently, permanently or just on a temporary basis, you may be interested in this sober rave that's taking place in Dublin city centre over the weekend.

So what can you expect from this Sober Rave? It takes place at The Complex Gallery & Studios in Dublin 7, and is for those who want to let their freak fly without the influence of alcohol.

As stated on-site, while this event isn't anti-anything, it instead "wants to promote rave energy without the need for alcohol/drugs." It compares it to the feeling of dancing around your bedroom to a song you love, a distinct feeling and joy we all know too well.

On the decks you'll hear R.Kitt, Marcus O'Laoire, and Minikimono each take over an hour.

Despite the fact that this is a sober night out, the event is still strictly for over 18s. Tickets are available to purchase on Eventbrite for €20pp.

Header images via Instagram/complexdublin & Shutterstock

