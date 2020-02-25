Some deadly themed brunches are happening in Dublin in March

Oh how we love brunch. But what we love even more is a themed brunch! From 90s hip hop to 2000s Irish pop, there are some pretty deadly themed brunches happening in Dublin this March.

Here are five themed brunches we think you're going to be more than interested in.

90s Hip Hop Brunch

Fancy transporting yourself back to the golden age of hip hop?

#OldSklBrunch will take over Bow Lane on Angier Street between 12pm and 8pm on Sunday, March 15 and guests are encouraged to dress accordingly.

There will be a lipsync battle, live DJs, prizes for best dressed and pure delicious grub such as slabs of BBQ Baby Back Ribs, 1kg Chicken Wings and Dhal Curry. You can grab tickets here.

Drag brunch

If you haven't been to drag brunch before, you simply must.

There are still some tickets left for the drag brunch taking place in Pot Bellied Pig in Rathmines on Saturday, March 14. Hosted by queens Miss Taken, Miss Roots and CoCori, this is set to be nothing short of show-stopping.

Your ticket includes a glass of prosecco, beer or soft drink on arrival, any brunch meal from the menu, a chocolate brownie to share and a stellar drag show. You can find tickets here.

We've Got A Little Brunch Of Our Own

On Sunday, March 15 between 1.30pm and 6pm, NoLIta is set to host the ultimate 200os Irish pop throwback brunch featuring bops from Westlife, Samantha Mumba, The Corrs, Boyzone, B*Witched and loads more. It sounds like a scream!

Your ticket includes a delicious Italian inspired brunch, a choice of one of three themed cocktails and lucky bags containing nostalgic treats.

Grab your tickets here. If you miss out on tickets to this one, check out their website to keep up to date in their next drag brunch.

St Patrick's Day - Hip Hop meets Brunch

"When St Patrick wasn't out banishing shnakes he spent his time getting lit at brunch." We're not sure if that's true, but either way, this brunch looks class.

On Saturday, March 14, there will be a brunch featuring the freshest Hip Hop and Grime tracks and the tastiest food in Opium on Wexford Street. Expect Drake, Kanye, Kendrick, J Cole and loads more.

Tickets are available here.

Phuket Let's Brunch...The Ultimate Boozy Brunch

On Tuesday, March 17 between 1pm and 3pm, you can head along to Opium (again) on Wexford Street for another one of their themed brunches in their botanical garden.

You'll be treated to a delectable Thai/Vietnamese inspired brunch paired with with a delicious Tanqueray Sevilla cocktail, as well as bottomless mimosas.

You can find out more details and nab tickets here.

Boss Brunch

Fancy becoming the BOSS of your own life? Well, this brunch event in House Dublin on Sunday, March 29 might just help you do that.

At their last event, they helped attendees create their vision and get into the boss mindset. This time, they'll help guests feel their boss energy and help them become the creator of their own life.

Does this themed brunch sound like a bit of you? You can get tickets here.

Move & Groove in aid of Dublin Rape Crisis Centre

On International Women's Day (Sunday, March 8), The Camden will play host to a fitness brunch in aid of an important cause.

You'll work out to the beats of live DJs and visuals on Ireland's biggest 4k LED screen. Each workout is followed by a healthy led brunch in the mezzanine overlooking the main workout area.

To find out more details and get tickets, head here.

We don't know about you, but we want to go to ALL of these themed brunches.

Feature image via Pot Bellied Pig and Opium on Instagram.