Spice Girl Mel C to attend Drag Jubilee for Davina Devine at The George

Mark it in your calendars, this is a night you won't want to miss.

Davina Devine is celebrating her 20 Year Drag Jubilee at The George on Thursday December 8th, and she'll be joined by the legendary Spice Girl Mel C.

Davina is well versed in hosting such a high profile star; over the last two decades she's had acts such as The Saturdays, Kelis, Samantha Mumba, and Katie Price on stage with her.

Cast your mind back to 2002, when Ireland adopted the euro, and we were heading into the World Cup. Davina Devine and The George have been paving the way for the LGBTQ+ community as far back as that, creating not only a safe space for self expression, but a place of celebration too. For their efforts, the drag scene has hugely thrived in Dublin, becoming increasingly popular today, 20 years on. Davina's Drag Jubilee will be an unforgettable night for all who love her; her naturally charismatic and glamorous ways have taken her far and wide, and she shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

If you're a huge Spice Girls or Davina Devine fan, I wouldn't stall on buying tickets as they are limited. They cost €20 and you can purchase yours exclusively at The George.

A huge congrats to Davina Devine on her 20 year Drag Jubilee! We've no doubt in five years we'll be celebrating her Silver Jubilee.

