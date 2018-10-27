The Stella Cinema Is Screening An Absolute Halloween Classic At Midnight Tonight

Is there a better way to get into the Halloween spirit than by watching some horror classics over the bank holiday weekend?

We think not – which is why the Stella Cinema’s midnight screening is the perfect place to settle down for the night and get in out of the cold.

They’ll be showing the Stephen King classic Carrie at 11.55pm tonight – ideal if you fancy getting out of the house for the night but without all the hassle of hitting the town.

The 1976 supernatural horror sees shy and awkward Carrie finally snap after years of bullying at the hands of her classmates and incredibly religious mother.

If you haven’t seen it yet, then the cosy surrounds of the Stella are the perfect spot to do it – just make sure you don’t brave this one alone.

Ticket prices start from €12 and you can buy them from the Stella's website here.

