What's On

The Stella Cinema Is Screening An Absolute Halloween Classic At Midnight Tonight

Your Saturday night plans sorted

Stella Cinema

Is there a better way to get into the Halloween spirit than by watching some horror classics over the bank holiday weekend?

We think not – which is why the Stella Cinema’s midnight screening is the perfect place to settle down for the night and get in out of the cold.

They’ll be showing the Stephen King classic Carrie at 11.55pm tonight – ideal if you fancy getting out of the house for the night but without all the hassle of hitting the town.

The 1976 supernatural horror sees shy and awkward Carrie finally snap after years of bullying at the hands of her classmates and incredibly religious mother.

If you haven’t seen it yet, then the cosy surrounds of the Stella are the perfect spot to do it – just make sure you don’t brave this one alone.

Ticket prices start from €12 and you can buy them from the Stella's website here.

READ MORE: David Bowie Fans Need To Check Out This Masquerade Ball In The Grand Social On Sunday

Is it bad that we find it irritating that Meghan Markle baked banana bread on the second night of her Australian tour? Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

Kiara Keane

Written By

Kiara Keane

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group. Email - kiara@lovin.com

Comments

What's On

Read More in What's On
The Stella Cinema Is Screening An Absolute Halloween Classic At Midnight Tonight
The Stella Cinema Is Screening An Absolute Halloween Classic At Midnight Tonight
David Bowie Fans Need To Check Out This Masquerade Ball In The Grand Social On Sunday
David Bowie Fans Need To Check Out This Masquerade Ball In The Grand Social On Sunday
Prepare To Be Equally Terrified And Entertained At This Terror Disco On Saturday
Prepare To Be Equally Terrified And Entertained At This Terror Disco On Saturday
'Winter Jazz Week' At The Sugar Club Is Back
'Winter Jazz Week' At The Sugar Club Is Back
One of Our Favourite Dublin Restaurants Is Hosting a *DEAD*ly Party This Bank Holiday Weekend
One of Our Favourite Dublin Restaurants Is Hosting a *DEAD*ly Party This Bank Holiday Weekend
This House Of Horror In The City Centre Will Probably Give You Nightmares
This House Of Horror In The City Centre Will Probably Give You Nightmares
A Horror Movie 'Screamfest' Is Coming To Dublin this Halloween
A Horror Movie 'Screamfest' Is Coming To Dublin this Halloween
A New Immersive Tourist Attraction Has Opened In Dublin 8
A New Immersive Tourist Attraction Has Opened In Dublin 8
Fleetwood Mac Have Announced A Dublin Gig In 2019
Fleetwood Mac Have Announced A Dublin Gig In 2019
One Of Taylor Swift's Favourite Artists Will Perform In The Olympia For Two Nights Next Year
One Of Taylor Swift's Favourite Artists Will Perform In The Olympia For Two Nights Next Year
Róisín Murphy Will Be Just One Of The Amazing Acts Performing In The RDS This Weekend
Róisín Murphy Will Be Just One Of The Amazing Acts Performing In The RDS This Weekend
Two Huge '90s Acts Have Announced Dublin Shows And They Couldn't Be More Different
Two Huge '90s Acts Have Announced Dublin Shows And They Couldn't Be More Different
One Of Last Night's Winning Euromillions Tickets Was Sold In This Part Of Dublin
News

One Of Last Night's Winning Euromillions Tickets Was Sold In This Part Of Dublin
PIC: This 'Room' For Rent In Dublin Is The Worst Thing We've Seen Today
News

PIC: This 'Room' For Rent In Dublin Is The Worst Thing We've Seen Today
This €1.9 Million Ranelagh Home Is The Absolute Dream On The Inside
Lifestyle

This €1.9 Million Ranelagh Home Is The Absolute Dream On The Inside
David Bowie Fans Need To Check Out This Masquerade Ball In The Grand Social On Sunday
What's On

David Bowie Fans Need To Check Out This Masquerade Ball In The Grand Social On Sunday

Fleetwood Mac Have Announced A Dublin Gig In 2019
What's On

Fleetwood Mac Have Announced A Dublin Gig In 2019
10 For 10: Here's Ten Fab Spots To Grab Brunch In The City For Under €10
Sponsored

10 For 10: Here's Ten Fab Spots To Grab Brunch In The City For Under €10
PICS: The Christmas Lights Are Already Up On Grafton Street
Lifestyle

PICS: The Christmas Lights Are Already Up On Grafton Street
There's Been A Massive Reaction To Philly McMahon's Documentary Last Night
Sport

There's Been A Massive Reaction To Philly McMahon's Documentary Last Night

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group