Stop Right Now! The Spice Girls Have Arrived At Croke Park

The excitement is building ahead of the Spice Girls gig at Croke Park tomorrow and it can now be confirmed that Baby, Ginger, Scary and Sporty have landed in the capital.

Given that it’s one of the most-anticipated shows of the year, the girls will surely be getting a lot of prep in and sure enough they’re at GAA HQ this afternoon to survey the scene.

Melanie C has been documenting her journey through Drumcondra on her Insta stories (@melaniecmusic)…

Mel B posted a vid of herself getting glammed up (@officialmelb)…

Geri has brought the kids with her (@therealgerihalliwell)…

While Emma is just loving life (@emmaleebunton)…

Just one day to go, ticket-holders. Hang in there.

