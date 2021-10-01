Studio Minti is back with another vintage pop up next week!

By Katy Thornton

October 1, 2021 at 4:52pm

They're back for another week of bargain hunting

Studio Minti are popping up on Monday the 4th October and sticking around until the 10th. They'll be located beside Lloyd's Pharmacy on the Dun Laoghaire Main Street.

Studio Minti was founded by NCAD graduate and fashion designer Laura Egan in 2020. Having moved home from London during the pandemic, she wanted to pursue a more sustainable path. The Studio Minti website states that: "We know most sustainable way to shop for clothes is preloved, so we give the fabulous clothes that are already in the world the longest life they can have." Therefore, Studio Minti hand-picks second hand clothing and upcycles them to give each piece a new lease of life. Laura and Studio Minti's goal "is to make the fashion industry a friendlier, greener and more supportive place."

The pop-up shop will run everyday between the 4th and 10th from 11am to 8pm. There will be special discounts and bargain baskets to rummage through. Studio Minti will also run competitions and giveaways, so keep an eye on their socials for more info.

So why not pop in to this pop up during the week and treat yourself to a unique preloved piece? Fashion always feels better when it's sustainable.

Header image via Instagram/studio_minti

READ ON: There's comedy happening in Workman's this month

