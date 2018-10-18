What's On

Subset Is Staging A Huge Street Art Exhibition In Dublin To Raise Money For The Homeless

They're aiming to raise €50,000

Subset

The guys over at Subset have done it again with their upcoming Grey Area II exhibition.

The group of artists are hoping to raise up to €50,000 by staging a street art exhibition in aid of Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH) in Point Square next week.

They said, “Grey Area is a collaboration of multiple artists, creating works across several mediums with the aim to change the laws surrounding large-scale public artwork in Ireland as well as supporting and bringing awareness to the ongoing Homeless crisis in Ireland.

“All profits from ticket sales for this event and project merchandise will be donated to Inner City Helping Homeless.”

It’s going to be Ireland’s largest indoor exhibition of street art, with more than 40 murals by 35 artists being created on the walls of the Point Village.

Taking place next Friday October 26 from 6pm to 11pm, tickets are €30 which you can buy on the Subset site here.

The price of entry will also get you a copy of the 64-page single edition Grey Area magazine.

The group also recently unveiled a powerful piece of street art on the front of a derelict house on Frederick Street in Ranelagh as part of their Grey Area project.

The piece titled ‘Alone Homeless’ depicted the private security workers in balaclavas who acted upon a high court order to remove activists from an abandoned building.

