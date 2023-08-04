The 14 best things to do in Dublin this bank holiday weekend

Rain or shine, we gotta make the most of it.

Tempting as it might be to snuggle under your duvet for the long weekend, especially with the onslaught of recent rainfall, that's no way to spend those precious extra days.

If you're not heading to All Together Now, you may find yourself stuck for ideas on how to spend the upcoming banker, and that's where we come in to help.

We can't predict the weather, but we can provide a variety of Dublin events that will keep you entertained for the last bank holiday of the summer. We have something whether you're planning on a family friendly vibe, whether you're in your painting era, or whether you just want to mix a few cocktails among pals.

If you're on more of a food buzz, there are plenty of brunch options as always, one of which is inspired by the one and only Queen Bey.

14. Gustav Klimt Immersive Experience

Location:

Artane

When:

Daily

Just outside the city centre, an otherwise unassuming warehouse has undergone a massive transformation, becoming the perfect white canvas on which to display the work of Gustav Klimt.

Exhibition Hub and Fever invite visitors to step into Klimt’s most famous masterpieces in a 360-degree digital art experience. By using floor-to-ceiling large-scale digital projections in an expansive 16,000 sq ft light and sound space, the exhibition gives visitors the opportunity to step into a wonderland of moving paintings.

13. Tequila Town Festival

Location:

Wigwam

When:

Friday 4th August - Sunday 6th August

If your spirit of choice is tequila then a trip to Wigwam this weekend is essential for their Tequila Town Festival. Over the course of three days there will be mini tequila masterclasses, blind cocktail tasting, tequila and draw, tequila tiki bingo, and so much more.

Tickets cost €10 per person and cover entry for the entire weekend. You can grab yours on Eventbrite.

12. Cocktail Masterclass

Location:

Stillgarden Distillery

When:

Friday 4th August at 18.30

At this cocktail masterclass, hosted by spirit royalty Stillgarden Distillery, you will create two signature drinks using the freshest of ingredients.

Tickets cost €45 and include the masterclass as well as everything you need for the cocktails.

11. Paint the Northern Lights UV

Location:

Dublin Art Bar, Baggot Street

When:

Friday 4th August, from 19.00 - 21.00

You need no experience for this new artsy activity in Dublin. At Dublin Art Bar, within Bar Eile, you can paint a canvas using fluorescent paint, accompanied by music and with the chance to win prizes for your efforts.

It will cost you €27 to participate.

10. Naked Beach Yoga

Location:

Corballis Nude Beach

When:

Saturday 5th August,

Participate in Hatha Yoga in the nip at Dublin nudist beach, Corballis Nude Beach, not far from Malahide estuary. You don't need to be an expert yogi to get involved, just willing to get one with nature.

You can reserve a spot on Eventbrite, but this is a free event.

9. Titanic The Musical

Location:

Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Grand Canal

When:

Friday 4th August & Saturday 5th August

Titanic the Musical has arrived in Dublin, with tickets still going for the show that documents the last few days of the Titanic's fated journey to New York, and its tragic sinking.

You can read our interviews with the cast HERE.

8. Paint Your Own Tote Bag

Location:

This Must Be The Place, Wellington Quay

When:

Saturday 5th August, 17.30 - 19.30

We all love a tote bag, that much is clear. But if you want one that is custom made to suit your style, and not just the same New Yorker one we all got when we signed up for a subscription, then why not make your own?

You can at this Paint Your Tote event at This Must Be The Place, where coffee and tea will be provided as refreshments. Tickets cost €23 excluding booking fees.

7. Gothic Cabaret

Location:

Teachers Club, Parnell Street

When:

Saturday 5th August, from 18.00 - 22.00

Featuring some of Dublin's top burlesque performers, a spinner of yarns, fortune tellers, as well as carnival-style games with prizes to be won, this is set to be a night of dark revelry.

Tickets cost €20 and are available on the door.

6. Beyoncé Bottomless Brunch

Location:

Happy's Bar, Aston Quay

When:

Saturday 5th August & Sunday 6th August

If you're still crying over not being able to secure Beyoncé tickets during her European leg of her tour (which sadly did not come to Ireland) then a Beyoncé Bottomless Brunch is the next best thing. Get ready for games, cocktails, and smash burgers, all while listening to Queen Bey's greatest hits.

5. Farmleigh Fun Day

Location:

Phoenix Park

When:

Sunday 6th August & Monday 7th August

Unsure what to be doing with the kids this bank holiday weekend? Dublin Book Festival, in collaboration with the OPW has a fun-filled summer day of literary and creative events for all the family to enjoy this Sunday. Then on Monday there will be live music from St James Brass & Reed Band at the bandstand.

4. Sunday Samba Sessions

Location:

Harcourt Bar, Dublin 2

When:

Sunday 6th August, from 15.00

Enjoy an afternoon of live samba, great food, and good times at the Harcourt Bar's beer garden.

Bottles of beer for €4 and Brazilian cuisine from Padoca - sure what else would you be doing with your Sunday afternoon.

3. Kidsyard Family Rave

Location:

The Bernard Shaw

When:

Sunday 6th August, from 12.00

Dancing with your kids is the ultimate sensory experience as kids love seeing the grownups in their lives letting loose and having a good time.

Expect glow-stick crafts, face painting, and bubbles with parachute games on the dance-floor and incredible dance tunes and disco lighting.

Adult tickets cost €10, kids' tickets cost €5, and under 1s go free of charge.

2. Afro-Caribbean Brunch

Location:

Bow Lane

When:

Sunday 6th August, 16.00 - 22.00

Super into Caribbean food? Booking tickets for the Afro-Caribbean brunch at Bow Lane is a no brainer, with dishes such as King Prawn “Rasta Pasta” with macaroni, creamy tomato sauce, oregano, paprika, and chargrilled jerk chicken, with rice and red beans, oxtail gravy, slaw and pineapple chow.

Grab your tickets on Eventbrite.

1. Dún Laoghaire Street Art Walking Tour

Location:

Dún Laoghaire

When:

Monday 7th August, from 19.30

Join this free guided walking tour on Monday of the ANSEO Street Art project, where you will learn more about the places, events and people behind the artworks. The Dún Laoghaire Anseo Project aims to channel the essence of the town and brings together the best in contemporary street art with a mixture of established, up-and-coming, and local artists.

Best part? This tour is free, but you can reserve a spot HERE.

Header images via Instagram / Dublin Art Bar & / Gustav Klimt Experience

