The Commitments is coming to Dublin and tickets go on sale next week

Smash-hit West End musical The Commitments is set to come to Dublin's Olympia Theatre from February 7 to February 19, 2023.

Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Thursday, April 15. Tickets are €34.50 including the booking fee.

The comes as part of a major UK and Irish tour starring Coronation Street actor Nigel Pivaro, who played Terry Duckworth from 1983 to 2012. Nigel will play Da.

The cast also includes Dublin-based street busker as Billy, James Killeen as Jimmy; Michael Mahony as Oustpan; Connor Litten as Dean; Stephen O’Riain as James; Jo Woollmer as Mickah; Hollie O’Donoghue as Imelda; James Deegan as Deco; and Mike Lloyd, Joshua Barton and Colm Gleeson make up the male ensemble.

Tickets will be available on Ticketmaster.ie.