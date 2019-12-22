The Ireland Rugby team will be singing on Grafton Street tonight for a great cause

It's the season of goodwill and the Ireland rugby team will certainly be doing their bit by singing on Grafton Street and College Green this evening.

The lads are taking part in Focus Ireland's Christmas Choirs campaign, which sees people singing at rail stations, shopping centres and other places around the country.

Irish Rugby took to social media this afternoon to share a clip of players including Conor Murray, Tadhg Furlong and Devin Toner warming up their vocal cords ahead of their big gig...

Tuning up to support @FocusIreland Christmas Choirs campaign. Please join us on Dublin’s Grafton Street and College Green between 6-7pm tonight. Please make a donation at https://t.co/RxWlggG5x3#FocusIreland #ShouldertoShoulder pic.twitter.com/h18gCjGiv8 — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) December 22, 2019

One of the best renditions of Jingle Bell Rock you'll hear all year.

You'll be able to catch the Ireland rugby team, and join in if the mood takes you, between 6pm and 7pm on Grafton Street and College Green. Furthermore, if you'd like to make a donation to Focus Ireland, you can do so via this link.

Since 1985, Focus Ireland has been providing services for people who are homeless and those who are at risk of homelessness. In 2018, the organisation supported a record 15,500 people and provided an additional 176 homes for those in need.

More information on Focus Ireland can be found here.