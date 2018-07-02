The Jar On Wexford Street Is Putting On A 4th Of July Party Tomorrow Night

Tomorrow, our American cousins celebrate their day of independence and celebrations certainly won't be confined to the U.S. of A.

Here in Dublin, a number of venues often throw a shindig for the annual event and one such spot this year is The Jar on Wexford Street.

The night is set to include a 'man vs. food' challenge where those who feel they have the belly for it can take on the chicken wing challenge against like-minded competitors. There will also be drinks promos with buckets of Desperado and Sol available for €20 all night as well as cocktail specials and prize giveaways.

Sounds to us like the rootinest, tootinest party this side of the Mississippi.

