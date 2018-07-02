What's On

The Jar On Wexford Street Is Putting On A 4th Of July Party Tomorrow Night

Listen up, y'all...

Screen Shot 2018 07 03 At 10 13 18

Tomorrow, our American cousins celebrate their day of independence and celebrations certainly won't be confined to the U.S. of A.

Here in Dublin, a number of venues often throw a shindig for the annual event and one such spot this year is The Jar on Wexford Street.

Screen Shot 2018 07 03 At 10 25 20

The night is set to include a 'man vs. food' challenge where those who feel they have the belly for it can take on the chicken wing challenge against like-minded competitors. There will also be drinks promos with buckets of Desperado and Sol available for €20 all night as well as cocktail specials and prize giveaways.

Sounds to us like the rootinest, tootinest party this side of the Mississippi.

the jar 4th of july party Dublin Wexford Street
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

What's On

