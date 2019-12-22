The Lighthouse is screening 'It's A Wonderful Life' this evening

Imagining a world without It's A Wonderful Life is pretty grim and, it has to be said, a bit meta.

The 1946 festive favourite has stood the test of time like few other movies out there and every year people still flock to cinemas to rewatch the Frank Capra-directed classic or to check it out for the first time.

This year will be no different with The Lighthouse in Smithfield providing the perfect early evening treat on this last Sunday before Christmas. The cinema will be showing It's A Wonderful Life from 5.15pm today and if you're in the mood for kicking back with one of the most loved Christmas movies of all time then this sounds like just the ticket.

For those not au fait with the story, it follows the life of George Bailey, a man who is prevented from committing suicide on Christmas Eve by a guardian angel who goes on to show him what the world would be like if he had never been born.

Bailey is played by James Stewart in one of his most iconic roles and other cast members include Donna Reed, Lionel Barrymore and Henry Travers. The trailer for It's A Wonderful Life can be viewed below...

It's A Wonderful Life screens at The Lighthouse at 5.15pm today and you can book your ticket here.