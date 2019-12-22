Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

  • Home /

  • What's On /

  • The Lighthouse is screening 'It's A Wonderful Life' this evening

The Lighthouse is screening 'It's A Wonderful Life' this evening

By James Fenton

December 22, 2019 at 12:39pm

Share:

Imagining a world without It's A Wonderful Life is pretty grim and, it has to be said, a bit meta.

The 1946 festive favourite has stood the test of time like few other movies out there and every year people still flock to cinemas to rewatch the Frank Capra-directed classic or to check it out for the first time.

This year will be no different with The Lighthouse in Smithfield providing the perfect early evening treat on this last Sunday before Christmas. The cinema will be showing It's A Wonderful Life from 5.15pm today and if you're in the mood for kicking back with one of the most loved Christmas movies of all time then this sounds like just the ticket.

For those not au fait with the story, it follows the life of George Bailey, a man who is prevented from committing suicide on Christmas Eve by a guardian angel who goes on to show him what the world would be like if he had never been born.

Bailey is played by James Stewart in one of his most iconic roles and other cast members include Donna Reed, Lionel Barrymore and Henry Travers. The trailer for It's A Wonderful Life can be viewed below...

It's A Wonderful Life screens at The Lighthouse at 5.15pm today and you can book your ticket here.

Share:

Latest articles

Sad news for Stoneybatter because the Chili Shack has closed down

This tiny hidden gem on Capel St has unbelievable Vietnamese food

A new pedestrian and cyclist bridge has opened in town

You can get your Easter eggs in time for Christmas at this Dublin supermarket

You may also love

Nathan Carter announces special Dublin gig for next year

After last month's cancellation, Snow Patrol announce acoustic Olympia show

When is Dublin's winter solstice celebration? Time, venue, attractions and more

These drink and draw events will make for a great alternative Christmas night out

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy