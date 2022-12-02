The Lion King to return to Dublin's Bord Gáis Energy Theatre in 2023

The Lion King returns!

Award-winning musical The Lion King is returning to Dublin for a six-week run next year. The magical Disney production returns to the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre next September.

The show will run from September 28th to November 11th, 2023.

The public will be thrilled to hear about the show's triumphant return. The cast of over 50 actors, singers, and dancers are thrilled to return to the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre stage.

The Lion King team cannot wait to perform at the iconic Dublin venue.

They also can't wait to bring the classic Disney movie to life on stage.

The story of The Lion King roars into life using spectacular masks, puppets, as well as costumes to tell the story of Simba's epic adventures, as he struggles with the responsibilities of adulthood and becoming king.

General Manager of Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Stephen Faloon said: “As Disney’s The Lion King celebrates a momentous milestone of 25 years on Broadway, we are honoured to welcome back this phenomenal production to Bord Gáis Energy Theatre in 2023.

"We cannot wait for audiences to experience this spectacular production in its full glory.

"It is a production that should be enjoyed by everyone at least once in their life," he said.

"Be Prepared for a mammoth of a show!”.

The landmark musical has now been seen by over 110 million people worldwide. It is also the sixth longest-running West End musical of all time.

You really can't miss this phenomenal production so be sure to get tickets before they're swiped up.

Tickets will go on sale at 09.00 am on Friday, December 9th through Ticketmaster.

